Nicole Kidman Proved She Can Clap Like A Human While Appearing On “Ellen” (Video)

May 10, 2017
Nicole Kidman tried to explain that her grinch clapping at the Academy Awards was due to the massive amount of jewelry she was wearing, but we were still left unconvinced that her home planet never taught her how to clap like a human.

Well, Kidman squashed those rumors with her most recent appearance with Ellen DeGeneres, and proved that she can clap normally.

Kidman will most likely have the opportunity to show her clapping skills on an even bigger stage.  Her HBO miniseries Big Little Lies was released to rave reviews, and no doubt will see a few nominations in the upcoming Emmy Awards.

