Friends Use Pliers, A Bicycle, Even A Car To Try And Extract Their Buddy’s Tooth (Video)

At first this video might seem weird, but when you think about it, it still remains weird. And why should it? Parents have been using unconventional methods for years to try and extract their children’s teeth. Why shouldn’t a group of grown men do the same for their buddy?

This group of fellas in England put their heads together and thought the best way to help their buddy get rid of his loose tooth was not by visiting a dentist (no that would be CRAZY), but using a medley of items available to them.

First they tried a bicycle. That didn’t work. Next up was pliers. Those didn’t work either. Then of course, logically next comes a car. Surprisingly, no dice. What came next? Did they ever remove his tooth painlessly and efficiently?

Watch for yourself below! WARNING, pulling teeth out with pliers is not a pleasant or comfortable sight.

