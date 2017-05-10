E.G. Hamilton, Dallas Architect of NorthPark Center, Dies at 97

Original lead architect of NorthPark Center with his firm, E.G. Hamilton, has died at age 97. Hamilton’s wife of 44 years, EAnn Thut, reported the news that her husband died Monday night at Clements University Hospital in Dallas. Hamilton designed a number of Dallas buildings. Most notably was, of course, NorthPark Center. A design that’s simple yet timeless.

In a 2015 interview with News, Richard C. Marcus, son of Stanley Marcus talked about Hamilton’s design, ” “From the beginning, NorthPark was an experience more than merchandise. E.G. Hamilton’s design created spaces of human scale and light and art.” Hamilton himself told News during NorthPark’s 50th anniversary, “I think the idea for the name, NorthPark, probably came from Patsy Nasher. The idea that it be called a center instead of a mall came from me, because I didn’t like the sound of a mall.”

Hamilton was also responsible for the Republic Bank Tower, the Chase Bank building off 75, and a phase of the Dallas Convention Center.