Could We Be Seeing The Rock Run For President In 2020?

Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson is seriously considering a run for the country’s highest office in 2020.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” he told GQ of the response that followed a 2016 Washington Post opinion piece suggesting that he could actually win a presidential election. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant—‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’” And while it may seem like a somewhat lighthearted response, he says, “I think that’s a real possibility.”

Film maker Michael Moore has already expressed his support of the action star running for office in 2020.

-source via bravotv.com