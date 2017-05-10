Charlie Hunnam Says He Did 1,000 Push Ups A Day On Set Of “King Arthur,” Director Guy Ritchie Says “Not So Much”

There’s no denying that King Arthur and former Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam is in incredible shape. How he got that way, however, is a topic of debate between Hunnam and King Arthur’s director Guy Ritchie.

E! News Zuri Hall caught up with the two on the red carpet, where Hunnam explained that he sometimes would do up to 1,000 push ups a day during filming to maintain his physique. Hunnam told Zuri, “I mean there were some days I didn’t hit the goal and I would try to recoup the next day. On the days where I was fighting 14-hours a day, I let myself off and went home, and said ‘Okay, let’s knock a zero off this equation—100 is good enough for today.”

Ritchie, however, isn’t buying anything Hunnam is selling. He told Zuri, “I gotta tell you, 1000 push-ups? Not so much . You’ll get 50 out of him at the most! And there’s like a half an hour break.”

Via E!

