Big Steps Taken Towards a High Speed Rail Link Between Dallas and Fort Worth

Fort Worth City Council is moving forward with plans to create a rail link to Dallas.

Does traveling from Dallas to Fort Worth in 20 minutes sound to good to be true? Well Fort Worth and Dallas are preparing for a 40 mile rail link between the two cities. The link would be called the DFW Core Express. According to the Star Telegram, that on Tuesday the Fort Worth city counsel is considering a creating a local government corporation with Dallas that would mange the new rail link. The Dallas City Council is expected to approve the local government corporation by the end of May, said Jay Chapa, Fort Worth assistant city manager. This would be the first of many steps toward getting a rail link here in the DFW. “This gives us the ability to start. We need to be in position to be ready to move forward,” Chapa said. “This is a step in a long series of steps that would have to occur, but it sets up the framework for the governing entity for the creation, funding and actual construction of the line.” The rail line is being proposed to run from downtown Fort Worth and downtown Dallas down Interstate 30, or along the Trinity Railway Express corridor.