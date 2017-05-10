11-Year-Old Finds Video Game Purchased From GameStop Contained A Small Baggie Of Meth

Does an 11-year-old really need to be playing Grand Theft Auto V?  Not that it matters here, but that might be a discussion for another day.  What we need to talk about here is when the kid was flipping through his brand new used copy of GTA V that his mom just purchased for him at a GameStop, he found a small baggie of meth buried in the game booklet.

The game was purchased at a location in Tallahassee, Florida and the mother, Kayla McAllister, posted a message on Facebook warning other parents to make sure their kid’s video games don’t have meth like hers did.

WARNING, her post contains some NSFW language.  Understandably of course.

McAllister immediately notified the police and GameStop corporate, who offered her a replacement game for her son.

