You’ll Never Have To Parallel Park Again Thanks To These Omnidirectional Tires

Everyone hates parallel parking. It’s the bane of the driver;s existence. Most people reading this probably failed their driving test once or twice just because parallel parking is hard and stupid. Well now its a thing of the past. These tires are omnidirectional, which means your car can now move sideways.

Thanks to inventor, William Liddiard, you can put these babies on any car. Say goodbye to parking far away because you’re self conscious about your parallel parking skills.

Here’s another use for these tires that people might not have though of. Ever pull up to an ATM and you have to unbuckle your seat belt, open the door and stretch to get to the machine? Not any more you don’t.

Via Mashable