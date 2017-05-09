Van Pulled Over Found To Contain 40 Construction Workers Packed Like Sardines

May 9, 2017 8:55 AM By JT
Police pulled over a van in China after they noticed the vehicle traveling slowly and erratically. Upon stopping the van, they noticed the normally six-seat vehicle had quite a few more than six passengers.

They opened the doors, and out poured 4o construction workers, 39 male and 1 female, who were all packed in their like sardines.  The seats were removed in order to accommodate all 40 passengers.

The van was on its way to a construction site IN ANOTHER CITY.  That could not have been a comfortable ride.  The driver was ticketed for overloading, and the van was seized by police.

Via UPI

