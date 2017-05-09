Today is Free Cone Day at Häagen-Dazs

Attention: Häagen-Dazs is giving away free ice cream. In honor of Free Cone Day, the retailer is handing out free ice cream from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Just in time if you’re looking for an afternoon treat or making your commute during rush hour just a little sweeter.

Häagen-Dazs celebrates Free Cone Day each year in recognition of the dwindling honey bee population. In exchange for the free treat, Häagen-Dazs hopes guests will pay it forward by participating in the event to create buzz about as a part of their Häagen-Dazs Loves Honey Bees initiative, which donates to pollinator research and education.

The company noted in a press release that bees play a critical role in producing ingredients used in more than a third of its ice cream flavors. “Without bees, many of our indulgent flavors would disappear from our shops, including Vanilla Swiss Almond, Strawberry and Rocky Road,” says said Adam Hanson, president and general manager of the Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Co.

Free ice cream and supporting our honey bees at the same time? We love it!