This Brewery In Denmark Is Making Beer Out Of Human Urine

You read right, there’s a brewery in Denmark making beer from human urine. It’s a pilsner and its called “Pisner”…. Basically they use the urine, collected from largest music festival in Northern Europe (50,000 liters to be exact), to fertilize the barley. Here what Henrik Vang, the chief executive of brewer Norrebro Bryghus had to say:

“The reason why we make this ‘Pisner’ beer is because we are a craft brewery out of Copenhagen and about four years ago we converted into organic, so all our beers are organic today, We thought it would be a great idea also to go into recyclable beer. So we want to test our brewers and test our opportunities to make recyclable beer.”

Obviously reviews have been mixed. But Henrik insists that once people realized that they weren’t drinking straight urine they came around. After all beer is normal made from animal manure.

Via CBS NEWS