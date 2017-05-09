The Wendy’s Nuggets Guy Now Has The Most Retweets Ever So They Gave Him A Years Supply Of Nuggets

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

So a while ago a kid Tweeted at Wendy’s asking how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets. Wendy’s said 18 million, which is ridiculous. At the time the most retweets was for Ellen DeGeneres’s Oscar selfie tweet, which got 3 million retweets. But in the face of impossible odds, the internet banned together to help get #Nuggsforcarter.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

It also helped the Ellen promoted the kid on her show too. Well fast forward a month and an internet swarm of nugg related hastags and the #Nuglord, Carter, is sitting at a cool 3,493,664 retweets. Beating Ellen by about 50,000.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Wendy’s being the awesome company that they are gave carter his nuggs. This really is a beautiful story of people from all walks of life coming together to helps someone.

Via Barstool Sports