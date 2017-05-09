The Wendy’s Nuggets Guy Now Has The Most Retweets Ever So They Gave Him A Years Supply Of Nuggets

May 9, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: #Nuggetsforcarter, chicken nuggets, ellen de generes, Free Nuggets, Nuglord, Retweets, Twitter, wendy's

So a while ago a kid Tweeted at Wendy’s asking how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets. Wendy’s said 18 million, which is ridiculous. At the time the most retweets was for Ellen DeGeneres’s Oscar selfie tweet, which got 3 million retweets. But in the face of impossible odds, the internet banned together to help get #Nuggsforcarter.

It also helped the Ellen promoted the kid on her show too. Well fast forward a month and an internet swarm of nugg related hastags and the #Nuglord, Carter, is sitting at a cool 3,493,664 retweets. Beating Ellen by about 50,000.

Wendy’s being the awesome company that they are gave carter his nuggs. This really is a beautiful story of people from all walks of life coming together to helps someone.

Via Barstool Sports

