The Rolling Stones Announce European ‘No Filter’ Tour Dates

By Jon Wiederhorn

The Rolling Stones have announced 13 European tour dates in 12 cities this year, starting September 9 in Hamburg, Shows are scheduled through October 22 in Paris. North American dates have not yet been announced.

The band will be supporting their 2016 blues covers album No Filter, but the stadium tour will be filled with the biggest hits and tried-and-true fan favorites. that said, The Stones will also ““include a couple of unexpected tracks each night and randomly selected surprises from their formidable arsenal of songs.”

“I’m so excited to be touring Europe this Autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we’ve never done before,” Mick Jagger said in a press statement.

Keith Richards was more concise: “Hey guys, here we come. See you there!”

The Rolling Stones European No Filter Tour Dates

9/9 – Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark

9/12 – Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium

9/16 – Spielberg, Austria @ Spielberg at Red Bull Ring

9/20 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund Stadium

9/23 – Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls

9/27 – Barcelona, Spain @ Olympic Stadium

9/30 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Amsterdam ArenA

10/3 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium

10/9 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Esprit arena

10/12 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

10/15 – Arnhem, Holland @ GelreDome

10/19 – Paris, France @ U Arena

10/22 – Paris, France @ U Arena