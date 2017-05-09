‘Stranger Things’ Actor To Star In New ‘Hellboy’ Movie From The Director Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

‘Hellboy’ creator, Mike Mignola, just sent fans into a frenzy with a Facebook post. He has confirmed that there will be another Hellboy movie, more of a reboot than a sequel, and it’s going to have a much darker tone. Guillermo del Toro won’t be directing, instead Neil Marshall, who directed The Descent, and Game Of Thrones, will talk the helm. While Toro’s bizarre image for ‘Hellboy 2’ was beautiful, Marshall’s aesthetic could revamp the tone of the franchise, much like Nolan did with the Dark Knight.

Staring as Hellboy in this reboot is none other than ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour. He’s the guy that played the awesome sheriff famous for knocking out G-men in a fantastic fashion. So, there’s not much question. This will be a good movie, calling it now.

Fellow nerds. Ready for @newyorkcomiccon tomorrow. Let's geek out on all things STRANGER.😏👊❤️🚬☕️🍻😊 A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Oct 6, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

Via Mashable