Learn How To Become A Mermaid At A School In Plano!

Every little girl’s childhood fantasy is now a reality! Mermaid school is a very real thing, and who would have thought it’s in our very own backyard in Plano?

At Adventure Scuba and Snorkeling Center, Mermaid School is a two-hour class that teaches “mermaid techniques” to all that apply, and that includes both women AND men! Students can learn techniques like dolphin kicks, surface tail flips and underwater barrel rolls, and actually sounds like it’d be a pretty cool workout. Swimming like a mermaid is “all about muscle-control,” and is a “low-impact” way to sculpt our bodies.

Swimwear, including a mermaid tail, is required, and the center will be happy to rent you a tail if you do not bring your own. Adventure Scuba and Snorkeling Center is located in Plano at 2301 N. Central Expy., #140 Plano, TX 75075, and they can be reached at 972.423.3483.

Via Plano Profile

