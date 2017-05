Some poor guy was enjoying a relaxing kayak through the Gulf Coast of Alabama when a nearby alligator decided he needed a snack. And just like that a relaxing day on the water becomes a despite paddle for your life. Check out the video above captured by Shannon Collins, who had the right idea when she yelled, “Dude get out of the water!”

That alligator was one mean dude. Even after the guy got to shore the gator just stood on the edge of the water, staring the guy down.

Via Mashable