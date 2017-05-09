Having Trouble Finding A Date? Might Finally Be Time To Ditch The Cargo Shorts

If you’ve been having trouble finding a date lately, it may boil down to what kind of clothes you’re rocking.

The dating app Hater dug into their male users, finding out the most common traits the top 10% attractive people shared the and least attractive 10% of users shared. Now, take this data for what it’s worth, and when Hater said these profiles were “attractive,” they just mean their overall profile was intriguing, also noting that physical appearance also might play a significant role.

Those profiles that scored in the 10% least attractive seemed to share an affinity for:

-Cargo Shorts

-Anime

-Pokemon Go

-Windows OS

Those who scored in the top 10% of attractive users all enjoyed:

-PBR

-Superfoods

–Serial podcast

-Staying at Airbnbs

All these tips and hints seem to include just the surface of a person, and should be taken with a grain of salt, but just in case, it might be time to ditch the cargo shorts anyway!

Via Men’s Health

