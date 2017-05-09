George R.R. Martin Is Coming Out With A New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Story

May 9, 2017 3:42 PM
George R.R. Martin isn’t finished with the final installment of  ‘A Song of Ice and Fire,’ ‘The Winds of Winter’ but fear not he’s hinted at a new story he plans on releasing this year.

His new story will be a history of Westeros. “The Sons of the Dragon” will be a part of the upcoming anthology novel, “The Book of Swords.” Martin has said that the sixteen stories will read more like a history, and provide background into the world. It could probably be best compared to Tolkien’s “The Silmarillion.”

“The Sons of the Dragon” will follow the two sons of the Aegon the Conqueror, Aenys and Maegor. It will serve to tell how the Westeros got so messed up, and if we know Martin there will be tons of lore and maybe even some unanswered questions.

You can pick up the book on October 10th, or pre-order it now.

Via Mashable

