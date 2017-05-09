Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star Sentenced To One Year In Prison

Former ‘Dance Moms’ star, Abby Lee Miller, was sentenced to one year and a day in a federal prison on Tuesday morning. She was convicted on 20 counts of fraud. She apparently hid $755,000 in earning from the government. She’ll be serving her time in a federal institution near LA, and once out will have to be under supervision for 2 years. She’ll also have to pay about $160,000 in fines.

Miller pleaded with the judge, clamming that she fell victim to the sudden fame from “Dance Moms.” She actually got quite lucky, Miller was looking at up to 5 years jail time and a whooping $5 million in fines.

Via TMZ