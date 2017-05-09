Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star Sentenced To One Year In Prison

May 9, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms, fraud, Prison

Former ‘Dance Moms’ star, Abby Lee Miller, was sentenced to one year and a day in a federal prison on Tuesday morning. She was convicted on 20 counts of fraud. She apparently hid $755,000 in earning from the government. She’ll be serving her time in a federal institution near LA, and once out will have to be under supervision for 2 years. She’ll also have to pay about $160,000 in fines.

Miller pleaded with the judge, clamming that she fell victim to the sudden fame from “Dance Moms.” She actually got quite lucky, Miller was looking at up to 5 years jail time and a whooping $5 million in fines.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live