David Spade Poses For A Selfie With Danielle Bregoli And Captions It Perfectly

May 9, 2017 6:24 AM By JT
As fate would have it, the incredibly funny and always sarcastic David Spade ran into “cash me ousside” herself Danielle Bregoli at a restaurant.

We have a pretty good idea of who approached who for a selfie the pair took together, and Spade posted the pic, along with a HILARIOUS caption that has us rolling!

A lot of people were in support of Spade, high-fiving each other in appreciation:

katie_haldane OMFG SAVAGE 🔥🔥THIS IS ICONIC 😂😂

foxx.of NO CHILL😭

marie.scaramuzzo OMG LOVE IT

livaliveliz 😂😂😂😂😂 #hero

logansalcido_ Savage

ms_krissy_babyy RIP

However, Bregoli got a little jab back at Spade when she reposted the photo on her own Insta:

No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter

A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on

And with regards to Bregoli “stopping being famous,” well:

marcusmcd24 “Stop being famous,” says the guy with 700k followers to her 9.4 mil.

Via BroBible

