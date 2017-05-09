Dad Recreates His Daughter’s Pictures On Instagram

May 9, 2017 12:14 PM
I bet if you open some people’s phones you’d see hundreds of selfies. The same picture or pose over and over again. Well, this dad decided to have some fun with his daughter’s selfies at her expense. He found her pictures on Instagram and then decided to mimic them on his own account.

 

 

This isn’t something you see every day! Too funny! It looks like she enjoyed the pictures as much as we did!

