Conor McGregor’s Newborn Son Already Has 50,000 More Instagram Followers Than You

One of the most popular and profitable fighters in UFC history, Conor McGregor welcomed his first child into the world, a son, late last week with his longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin.

Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy ❤️ A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 7, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

We can land the left paw from anywhere. Who wants it. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 7, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Conor and Dee wasted no time in setting up an Instagram page for Conor Jr. either, and despite just being born Friday, he has already amassed more than 50,000 followers, without even a picture being posted yet!

And just from scrolling through Conor Sr.’s Instagram, it looks like this kid will be growing up in the lap of luxury!

hold still. Photo – @christiantierney A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

This Lamborghini Huracan Avio is the only one of it's kind in Ireland! We are in the process of building a network here where we will bring multiple high end luxury motor vehicles on to Irish shores for sale and supply! Our roads will look very different in years to come and it starts NOW! Check them out and stay tuned! We are only just warming up with this beast! Something BIG is coming! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

Relax and unwind. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

