Conor McGregor’s Newborn Son Already Has 50,000 More Instagram Followers Than You

One of the most popular and profitable fighters in UFC history, Conor McGregor welcomed his first child into the world, a son, late last week with his longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin.
Conor and Dee wasted no time in setting up an Instagram page for Conor Jr. either, and despite just being born Friday, he has already amassed more than 50,000 followers, without even a picture being posted yet!
And just from scrolling through Conor Sr.’s Instagram, it looks like this kid will be growing up in the lap of luxury!
This Lamborghini Huracan Avio is the only one of it's kind in Ireland! We are in the process of building a network here where we will bring multiple high end luxury motor vehicles on to Irish shores for sale and supply! Our roads will look very different in years to come and it starts NOW! Check them out and stay tuned! We are only just warming up with this beast! Something BIG is coming!
Via Barstool Sports