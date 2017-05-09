Conor McGregor’s Newborn Son Already Has 50,000 More Instagram Followers Than You

May 9, 2017 7:59 AM By JT
Filed Under: Baby, Child, Conor McGregor, dee devlin, Followers, Instagram, MMA, Newborn, son, UFC

One of the most popular and profitable fighters in UFC history, Conor McGregor welcomed his first child into the world, a son, late last week with his longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin.

Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy ❤️

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

We can land the left paw from anywhere. Who wants it.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Conor and Dee wasted no time in setting up an Instagram page for Conor Jr. either, and despite just being born Friday, he has already amassed more than 50,000 followers, without even a picture being posted yet!

And just from scrolling through Conor Sr.’s Instagram, it looks like this kid will be growing up in the lap of luxury!

hold still. Photo – @christiantierney

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Relax and unwind.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Via Barstool Sports

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live