According to TMZ, Christopher Boykin – AKA “Big Black”, the other half of MTV’s ‘Rob & Big’ has died.

No cause of death has been ruled; however, sources believe he died of a heart attack Tuesday morning.

“Big” was Rob Dyrdek’s best friend and bodyguard on their reality show, and also worked along side each other on ‘Fantasy Factory.’

TMZ reports Boykin also served in the U.S Navy, prior to his television career. He is survived by his 9-year old daughter.

He was 45.