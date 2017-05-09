‘American Idol’ Is Hosting Auditions At Disney World

Now that ABC has ‘American Idol’ they’re going to Disney World! It’s been confirmed that they will shoot their auditions at Walt Disney World in Orlando. On top of that there’s also talks of hosting more auditions in the West Coast Disneyland.

This is a pretty smart move by ABC. For one the locations are on either side of the country, so less people have to make a long road trip. Also patterning with Disney isn’t a bad idea, it’s a win win for both ABC and Disney. And part of the reason the show went off the air was because it got way too expensive. So, instead of traveling from city to city, they’re setting up in places where there’s already tons of people, save a boatload of money.

Via TMZ