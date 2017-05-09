Aaron Hernandez’s Murder Conviction Has Been Dismissed; Family Gets Millions

A Massachusetts Judge has decided to dismiss Aron Hernandez’s murder conviction on Tuesday morning. Hernandez was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd and before his suicide was in the process of appealing the ruling. The legal team behind Hernandez argued that he had not had the chance to exhaust all his appeals before his death. The legal statue behind the argument is called, “abatement ab initio,” which essentially means that in death the argument is void.

The prosecution claimed that Hernandez knew that if the conviction was dismissed the New England Patriots would have to pay his family millions, citing his suicide letter addressed to his fiancee, where he told her “You’re rich.”

The Bristol County D.A.’s Office plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

