VIDEO: Helmet Cam Shows Bear Chasing Terrified Mountain Bikers

YouTuber Dusan Vinžík was following his buddy down a nice mountain bike trail at the Malinô Brdo in Slovakia, when a surprise bear decides to join in on the fun. That bear came speeding out of nowhere. That was one smart bear too, if you look carefully it looked like he noticed the trail curved back and down. Our bear friend was clearly going for an intercept. Luckily the biker had the wherewithal to stop, dodging the flying killing machine.

You don’t mess with bears. There are all these tips for what to do in case of a bear attack but really its best to just not be anywhere near a bear. Remember they can climb trees too…

Via Mashable