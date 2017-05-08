This Middle Schooler Got Suspended For ‘Liking’ A Picture Of A Gun On Instagram

Zachary Bowlin was home one day, just browsing Instagram as all middles schooler do, when he saw a picture of a gun, so he clicked the like button. As a result his school, Edgewood Middle School, gave him a 10 day suspension.

In the suspension notice the school said that, “The reason for the intended suspension is as follows: Liking a post on social media that indicated potential school violence.” The next day at school, Zachary claims he was brought to the office and searched for weapons. An email went out to the parents saying:

“Yesterday evening school officials were made aware to an alleged threat of a student bringing a gun to school. We act on any potential threat to student safety swiftly and with the utmost importance. This morning, the alleged threat was addressed and we can assure you that all students at Edgewood Middle School are safe and school will continue as normal. Thank you”

Here’s where things get interesting, the gun in question, was nothing more than an air soft gun, a toy. The school then retracted the suspension, but needless to say she was not happy…

“I was livid, I mean, I’m sitting here thinking ‘you just suspended him for ten days for liking a picture of a gun on a social media site,” father Marty Bowlin said. “He never shared, he never commented, he never made a threatening post… anything on the site, just liked it.”

Via Fox 19