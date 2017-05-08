‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech at MTV Awards

May 8, 2017 10:55 AM
A well deserved award was given at last night’s MTV Movie Awards. Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, was awarded ‘Best Actor’ and we were not prepared with tissues at all. The 13-year-old was the inaugural winner of the gender-neutral category for television, which was introduced for the first time at the ceremony last night.

Clearly in a state of shock, looking around the room in awe, Millie was clearly emotional when she got up on stage: “Woah. Oh my goodness…. First of all I want to thank everyone who voted and especially MTV. I’d like to thank Netflix,” and the waterworks began. “I want to thank the cast and crew for being my second family, I love you.”

Millie – famous for the role of Eleven in the Netflix show – went on to thank her director Shawn Levy, describing him as: “one of the best directors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”

See the full acceptance speech below.

