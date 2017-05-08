Southwest Pilot Suprises One Millionth Passenger With Champagne And Cash Reimbursing Ticket (Video)

May 8, 2017 7:04 AM By JT
Filed Under: Airlines, Captain, Flight, jon richie, one million, passenger, pilot, Southwest, Travel, Vacation

Southwest Airlines captain John Richie took the intercom before a flight from Denver to Pittsburgh with a special announcement.

Having retired from the Air Force over twenty years ago, and immediately transition into flying for Southwest, Richie has had his fair share of passengers.  Over the weekend, and after some extensive research, Richie celebrated his one millionth passenger, and even had a few gifts in hand.

He presented his one millionth passenger with a bottle of champagne, along with an envelope stuffed with his own personal cash that amounted to the money the passenger spent on her ticket!

Congratulations, Captain Richie!

Via CBS

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live