Satisfy Your Taste Buds With Taco Shells Made Entirely Of Cheese!

May 8, 2017 5:31 AM By JT
Filed Under: Cheese, Delicious, food, Mexico, Taco, Taco Shells

We have a hard time just leaving things be don’t we?  We’re always trying to trick up our lives in seemingly unnecessary ways, and for the most part it proves we shouldn’t have messed with them at all.

But when we hit it right, we absolutely HIT it right!

Forget everything you knew about tacos up to this point, because we are introducing to you, taco shells made entirely out of cheese!

They seem pretty easy to make to.  You just cook your favorite cheese (or cheeses if you’re feeling bold!) in the oven, and hang them over a wooden spoon or spatula to help achieve that perfect taco shell shape.

BRB, we’re going to go try this now!

Via Seventeen

