Richard Simmons Is Suing The National Enquirer

May 8, 2017 4:30 PM
The reclusive and eccentric Richard Simmons has brought a law suit against the publication, ‘The National Enquirer.’ over a story they published claiming that Simmons was transitioning into a woman. Simmons is suing for defamation of character and invasion of privacy.

He claims that the publication knew the information was false but that Simmons would never actually sue due to the fact that it would make him come across as unsympathetic to the transgender community.

Simmons claims the false information came form an individual who has been blackmailing, extorting and stalking him for several years.

Via TMZ

