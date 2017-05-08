Retired Jay Leno Is Living His Best Life

Jay Leno was recently spotted on the streets of Burbank, California enjoying the hell out of retirement. Fun fact: Jay Leno is a car enthusiast. Collecting vintage cars as a hobby. Some lucky folks were able to catch the former talk show host looking very chill with not a care in the world as he made his way through the streets in one of his stranger vintage vehicle treasures. A vintage fire truck with no top cover that left him exposed at the wheel.

The lucky fans who saw Leno on the streets had to show off to everyone else.

Just passed Jay Leno as he was driving down Buena Vista on top of what has to be the most unique vehicle in his collection. — Sherry Chamblee (@SherryChamblee) May 6, 2017

Just drove past Jay Leno driving some weird pedal operated vehicle — Matt (@vdub90) May 6, 2017

Why'd I just see Jay Leno casually driving down the street in an old fire truck?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/iPK5wf1eou — Anthony Kardosh (@0hmygoshkardosh) May 6, 2017

UPDATE: I said I wanted a picture and he posed towards some other guy 😭 pic.twitter.com/005fKilyBc — Anthony Kardosh (@0hmygoshkardosh) May 6, 2017

Do you, Leno. Enjoy that well deserved retirement.