Regular Women Try The Victoria’s Secret Diet For A Week

A couple of regular women wanted to put themselves to the ultimate stress test. Candace Lowry and Michelle Khare teamed up for a new video on YouTube. They spent 4 days eating like a supermodel does for 9 days right before she has to go on the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Angels show.

They say it’s “not fun, smart, safe, any of the above.”

They decided to start out with two ‘normal’ days of eating for a model before testing out the grueling pre-show liquid diet for an additional two days. The ladies even decided to go ahead with the challenge after citing a dietitian consulted by Shape who said: “I wouldn’t recommend this diet to anyone.”

During those nine days, Adriana Lima claimed that she would drink only protein shakes made with powdered egg and a gallon of water, and then two days before showtime she would cut back on the gallon of water per day, and then in the 12 hours leading up to the show would consume nothing, not even water.