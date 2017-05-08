Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Phaedra Parks won’t be on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ anymore. Shes been fired from the show for spreading horrible lies and rumors. Apparently during filming for the latest season Parks told Porsha Williams that fellow co-stars Kandi and her husband Tod Tucker had plans to drug Porsha and take advantage of her sexually.

Kandi demanded that Bravo not air that scene, but during the reunion finale for the 9th season it came out the Pheadra was the source of the malicious rumor. Bravo decided that Parks had crossed a line, which is hard to do in reality TV, and they could no longer work with her.

She was released in early April.

