Minster Officiating Wedding Throws Up In The Middle Of The Vows! (Video)

Aww the magic and wonder of true love. It’s so powerful, sometimes you can’t contain the emotions you have built inside of you.

Most people exert those emotions with happy tears. This minister, and wedding OFFICIANT, however, exerted her emotions in such a way. The couple, joined hand in hand were proclaiming their undying love and dedication to each other, when the minister just let fly EVERYTHING. She turned her head, and blew chunks, much to the shock of the maid of honor who couldn’t believe what she just saw. Props to the bride for powering through it all though and continuing her vows as if someone didn’t just throw up two feet away from her!

WATCH OUT! This wedding officiant is about to blow chuncks EVERYWHERE! #TMZ pic.twitter.com/qIPXmg2f2s — TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2017

