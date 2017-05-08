Hurricane Donna Is The Most Powerful Storm Ever Recorded In The Southern Hemisphere

Tropical Cyclone Donna is now the most powerful May tropical storm to ever strike in the Southern Hemisphere. 120 mph wins are bearing down on the French territory of New Caledonia in the south Pacific. On Sunday winds reached up to 130 mph, making it the most powerful storm to hit in the Southern Hemisphere.

JTWC 15z update track of Cyclone Donna takes storm east of New Caledonia island in South Pacific. Winds 105-knots = Cat 3 (Saffir-Simpson) pic.twitter.com/rbC6QK3LIG — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 8, 2017

As of Monday, the storm reached a category 3, and is now moving Southeast at 9 mph. By Tuesday and into Wednesday the center of Donna will pass through New Caledonia. This means flooding rain, landslides, coastal flooding and damaging winds. Donna is not slowing down any time soon, as it has reached a category 4, for reference hurricane Katrina was a category 5.

TC #Donna has now strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane with max winds of 115 knots – the strongest May Southern Hemisphere TC on record. pic.twitter.com/sGhZ3rLLRA — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) May 7, 2017

Via USA Today