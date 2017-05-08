Cowboys Home Run Derby To Be Open To The Public For The First Time!

Today, for the first time ever, the Dallas Cowboys’ annual Reliant Home Run Derby, usually a private affair, will be open to the public. Last year, the event raised $50,000 to benefit the Salvation Army, with J.J. Wilcox (now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) taking home the trophy.

Players set to swing away include Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Jason Witten, Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, Byron Jones, Jeff Heath, Orlando Scandrick, along with coach Jason Garrett.

Tickets are available only for $5, with children under 10 getting in for free, and doors are scheduled to open at Frisco’s Dr Pepper Ballpark at 4:30 today, with the festivities scheduled to end around 6:45.

Via CBS DFW

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter