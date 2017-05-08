Couple En Route to Airport Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver in Far North Dallas

May 8, 2017 2:22 PM
There’s an outpouring on social media from friends of Luis Solano and Promise Hamilton. He was 26; she, 23.

The young couple was killed near Frankford and the Dallas North Tollway were on their way to DFW Airport. The Dallas Morning News reports that Hamilton worked as a graphic designer for the Dallas Stars and was heading to France to study art abroad. Solano was a UTA student, one semester from graduating with an aerospace engineering degree.

The YouCaring fundraiser has been set up for Hamilton’s family has already raised more than half its $20,000 goal.

Our hearts go out to their friends and families during this awful tragedy.

