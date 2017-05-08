VIDEO: Cop Fired For Reenacting A Scene From ‘Training Day’

A sheriff’s deputy in suburban Orlando, Florida has been fired after he allegedly acted out a scene from the move “Training Day.” Reportedly Lake County Deputy Dean Zipes pulled his firearm and taser gun and rubbed them together, replicating what Denzel Washington’s character did in the film, while quoting lines form the movie to a frightened police trainee. The incident was captured on a dashcam.

Zipes claims he was just trying to be funny, but this was not the first time he had pulled his firearm in a joking manner. Zipes was fired on April 21

Via CNN