Britney Spears Iconic “Slave For U” Costume, Along With Six Other Outfits, Available On Ebay For A Cool $1 Million

Fans of Britney with deep pockets, we have a treat for you!

Costume collector Dana Proctor has a one-of-a-kind collection of costumes from some of the singer’s most iconic performances, and she has made them available for purchase!

Included in the collection are:

– “Overprotected” music video Levi’s chaps

– 2008 VMAs custom Versace Atelier dress

– “I’m A Slave 4 U” music video costume

– “Me Against the Music” music video (feat. Madonna) costume

The most iconic piece in the collection, however, has to be Britney’s incredibly outfit from her performance of “I’m A Slave 4 U” at the 2001 MTV VMAs.

Dana is looking for $1 million for the entire set, and unfortunately they must be purchased as a set. Currently, the highest bid stands at $99,995 so we still have a shot!

Via TMZ

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter