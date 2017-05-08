Blue Bell Rolls Out New Flavor Ice Cream And Has Us Excited

May 8, 2017 6:16 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Blue Bell, Bride's Cake, Groom's Cake, Ice Cream, New Flavor

Blue Bell’s newest creation is a flavor that is sure to have people rushing to the store who are looking to get that wedding cake fix.

Bride’s Cake ice cream is Blue Bell’s newest concoction, and is an explosion of creamy, amaretto bliss.  It’s an almond ice cream with white cake pieces swirled with amaretto cream cheese icing.  Blue Bell also brought back its Groom’s Cake, that features chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate coated strawberry hearts. And there’s swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing in there as well.

In a news release, the company said both ice creams would only be available for a limited time.

