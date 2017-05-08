‘Blade Runner 2049’ Latest Trailer Features Jared Leto

May 8, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Ryan Gosling

By Abby Hassler

It looks like Jared Leto might be playing yet another “bad boy” villain, as seen in the latest trailer for the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 film.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, this film is the long anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic Blade Runner.

Related: Jared Leto Looked to David Bowie for His Joker Inspiration

The actor/frontman will appear with original cast member and Hollywood giant Harrison Ford, along with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Robin White and Mackenzie Davis. Ford will reprise his role Rick Deckard in the movie, which takes place 30 years after the events of the last film.

Blade Runner 2049 is slated for an Oct. 6 release.

Watch the trailer below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live