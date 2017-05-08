Angry Customer Fires Shots Into Fort Worth Bar

May 8, 2017 3:14 PM
Early Sunday morning a disgruntled patron, armed with a shotgun, fired into the front door of a bar. Police say that two women have been injured. The man had reportedly been kicked out of the bar on Muleros Bar at 3202 N. Main Street. He immediately went to his car and grabbed a shotgun. The man then approached the front entrance and began to fire into the bar.

Two women were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. Officials say the injures are not life threatening. The shooter is still at large, no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Via NBC DFW

