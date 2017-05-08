A Brand New ‘It’ Trailer Is Out and It’s Even Scarier Than the First

May 8, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Box Office, cinema, It, It Movie, movie trailers, Movies, Stephen King

A new trailer for the It movie reboot was released during Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards and it’s even scarier than the first. Warning: if clowns aren’t your thing, you probably shouldn’t watch it. It will seriously invade your sleep but if you’re up for it, go ahead. Who needs sleep anyway?

The new trailer offers an extended look at the roles of the kids in the movie. Checking out a sewer system, and arguing about whether or not they should delve deeper into the darkness. When they do start exploring that’s when things get creepy ― they find the shoe of a missing girl named Betty Ripsom and hear an echo through the tunnel that sends the hairs on the neck straight up, and then a red balloon eerily floats by. Of course.

After the new trailer aired, many took to Twitter to express their horror and excitement for the new movie. It is set to creep into theaters September 8th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live