NBC Set to Revive ‘Will & Grace’ but NOT ‘Friends’ Despite Facebook Post

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard NBC has ordered a new season for both ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Friends’; unfortunately, only one of those is true.

In a post circulating Social Media, that has been shared more than 338,000 times claims ‘Friends’ will return to NBC in 2018.

If you’ll notice, there are some obvious clues that indicate this is not accurate. For one, the post comes from “David Schwimer” which is a misspelled version of Schwimmer, the account’s handle is also @GeologyRockxs which as you may have guessed, has nothing to do with ‘Friends.’

While it’s true that news is devastating and sickening, there is some good news; NBC is reviving ‘Will & Grace!’

The 16 time Emmy Award winning comedy is returning for a 12-episode season, this fall. In fact the cast has shared the official poster for the revival, which let’s be honest, is ridiculously exciting!!