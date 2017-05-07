13 Reasons Why gets renewed for a Second Season on Netflix

May 7, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: $2, 13 reasons why, season

The mega hit drama is being renewed for a second season only after a month of its debut.

The news comes from the Hollywood Reporter, season 2 will premier 13 news episodes in 2018 with Brian Yorkey returning on as showrunner. 13 Reasons Why drew controversy during its debut with its graphic portrayal of its main characters suicide prompting Netflix to add additional content warnings to the show. 13 Reasons Why has become the most tweeted- show in Netflix history. It’s not been said whether or not any previous cast members will return or when the new season will debut.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live