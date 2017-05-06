Texas Adoption Agencies Could Reject Potential Parents Based on Religion, Marital Status or Sexual Orientation

As roughly 30,000 children sit awaiting adoption in Texas, a new bill could soon put those kids waiting even longer. The bill scheduled for debate and approval this week, would allow potential parents to be rejected based on religion, sexual orientation, martial status or interfaith couples.

Any state-funded or private agency could refuse to place children with gay parents or other households, based on religious grounds.

Supporters say the bill is designed to support the religious freedom of adoption agencies and foster care providers, while opponents worry too many children will be robbed of a stable home, while taxpayer dollars fund discrimination.

“This would allow adoption agencies to turn away qualified, loving parents who are perhaps perfect in every way because the agency has a difference in religious belief,” said Catherine Oakley, senior legislative counsel for the Human Rights Campaign. “This goes against the best interest of the child.”

Not only would the bill allow agencies to turn away hopeful parents, it would also allow them to require the children to comply with the agencies beliefs and practices in order to remain in foster care.