Outdoors Retailer Gander Mountain Shutters All Locations Nationwide

Gander Mountain, the outdoors retail store is going out of business and has announced it’s closing of all locations nationwide.

In March the company announced it’s restructuring process that they hoped would leave them operational, after voluntarily filing Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Unfortunately the move failed, and Gander Mountain was acquired by Camping World Holdings Inc. in a bankruptcy auction.

The outdoors giant will shutter all 126 locations nationwide. Effective immediately, all sales are final and no refunds, exchanges

Effective immediately, all sales at Gander Mountain are final. There are no refunds, exchanges or price adjustments for prior purchases. All inventory is clearance marked and limited to supplies on hand.