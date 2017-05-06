Outdoors Retailer Gander Mountain Shutters All Locations Nationwide

May 6, 2017 9:22 PM
Filed Under: Closing, Gander Mountain, Liquidation, Sale

Gander Mountain, the outdoors retail store is going out of business and has announced it’s closing of all locations nationwide.

In March the company announced it’s restructuring process that they hoped would leave them operational, after voluntarily filing Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Unfortunately the move failed, and Gander Mountain was acquired by Camping World Holdings Inc. in a bankruptcy auction.

The outdoors giant will shutter all 126 locations nationwide. Effective immediately, all sales are final and no refunds, exchanges

Effective immediately, all sales at Gander Mountain are final. There are no refunds, exchanges or price adjustments for prior purchases. All inventory is clearance marked and limited to supplies on hand.

ad 01 Outdoors Retailer Gander Mountain Shutters All Locations Nationwide

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live