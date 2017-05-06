Loretta Lynn Hospitalized After Stroke

May 6, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: country music, Loretta Lynn, Stroke

The country music legend suffered a stroke at her Tennessee home Thursday night and was hospitalized, according to a post on her official website.

Lynn’s publicist confirmed Friday morning that she was taken to a hospital in Nashville. Upcoming events on her tour schedule will be postponed; more information on those dates will be posted on Lynn’s website (LorettaLynn.com) in the coming days. Lynn recently celebrated her 85th birthday last month with a 2 sold out shows at the Ryman Auditorium. An official statement was posted on Lynn’s Facebook page on Friday.

