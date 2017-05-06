Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Posted Three Words and Fans Are Going Crazy

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant may have just broken the internet with a cryptic message he posted recently. The frontman sent rumors swirling that the rockers might reunite ahead of the band’s 50th anniversary next year after posting a simple message on his website: “Any time now…”

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

Could this mean a Led Zeppelin reunion is in store?? Some are speculating that if a reunion is really the case, it could be staged by AEG Presents, which promoted last year’s three-day, two-weekend Desert Trip festival in Indio, California. The festival was headlined by classic-rock legends such as The Rolling Stones and Roger Waters. However, no specific ties to Desert Trip have been confirmed.

While some fans are leaning on the hopes of a reunion, others are predicting it could more likely be a tease to a forthcoming album than to an upcoming performance. We’d take either to be honest!

Led Zeppelin last reunited in 2007, playing a tribute show to the late Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun in London with Jason Bonham, the son of the late Led Zeppelin percussionist John Bonham filling in for his father on the drums.

